Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Atotech has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.02 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atotech will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

