Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.13.

NASDAQ:AXLA opened at $2.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health (Get Rating)

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

