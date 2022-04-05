Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 780 by Analysts at Barclays

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 804 ($10.54) to GBX 780 ($10.23) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 795 ($10.43) to GBX 750 ($9.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Investec upgraded Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 685 ($8.98) to GBX 650 ($8.52) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $726.67.

Phoenix Group stock opened at $8.28 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

