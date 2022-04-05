Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETR. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.00.

ETR opened at $119.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $120.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.18.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 247.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 559,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,576,000 after purchasing an additional 398,620 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Entergy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 68,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,545,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,498,000 after purchasing an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 889.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 62,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 209,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

