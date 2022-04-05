Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Polaris by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,848,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

PII has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

