Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Polaris by 118.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,496,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,060,000 after buying an additional 809,909 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Polaris by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,121,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,169,000 after buying an additional 636,254 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Polaris by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,255,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,687,000 after buying an additional 479,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Polaris by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after buying an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Polaris by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,036,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,054,000 after buying an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.93.

NYSE:PII opened at $107.89 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Polaris Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

