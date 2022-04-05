Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,697 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Tapestry by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,894 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $36.21 on Tuesday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

