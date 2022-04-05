Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,501 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Bancorp by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 519,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bancorp by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 45,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

