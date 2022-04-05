Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,628,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMD stock opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.66.

Viemed Healthcare ( NASDAQ:VMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

