Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 228,710 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 228,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $1,029,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Media Group alerts:

On Thursday, March 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 10,620 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.59 per share, with a total value of $48,745.80.

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $17,499.68.

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, with a total value of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

NASDAQ:HMTV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a market capitalization of $179.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.14. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMTV. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,589 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group (Get Rating)

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.