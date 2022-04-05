PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PowerSchool from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE PWSC opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. PowerSchool has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.70.

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

