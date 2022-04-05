First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut First Community Bankshares from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of FCBC stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $469.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $36.73.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 36.65%. The business had revenue of $34.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

In related news, CFO David D. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2,163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

