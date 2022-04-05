Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, is a State-chartered community commercial bank. It provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. Dime Community Bancshares Inc., formerly known as Bridge Bancorp Inc., is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.07. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $38.35.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $101.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.94 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 5,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $182,444.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,511,788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $193,793,000 after buying an additional 119,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,101 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 56,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,096 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

