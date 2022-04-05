Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Director Vanessa James Sells 7,500 Shares

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of Methanex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total transaction of C$511,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,444 shares in the company, valued at C$2,415,508.60.

TSE:MX opened at C$69.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$37.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$64.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.54. The stock has a market cap of C$5.10 billion and a PE ratio of 9.05.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported C$3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.20 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 4.7399998 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.158 dividend. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 4.24%.

MX has been the topic of several research reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.18.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

