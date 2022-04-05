Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen Sells 33,079 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 33,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.67, for a total transaction of C$485,326.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 312,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,587,562.79.

TSE BLDP opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 14.78 and a quick ratio of 14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of C$10.68 and a 52-week high of C$32.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$25.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

