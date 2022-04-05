Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Insider David L. Kemmerly Sells 2,500 Shares

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total transaction of $443,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AMED opened at $170.56 on Tuesday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMED shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $152.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.