Insider Selling: Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) EVP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.58.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

