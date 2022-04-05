Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 6,261 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BEAM opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.
Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.
Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.