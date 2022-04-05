Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 6,261 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) CEO John M. Evans sold 6,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $370,087.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BEAM opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.01). Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 714.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,221,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,846,000 after acquiring an additional 396,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEAM. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

