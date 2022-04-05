Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.14 million and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Panmure Gordon raised Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.