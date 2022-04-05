Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Robert Allan Dickinson Sells 100,000 Shares

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$796,960.
Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$853.14 million and a P/E ratio of 23.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.58. Taseko Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$1.92 and a 12 month high of C$3.22.
Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.