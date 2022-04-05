Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
NASDAQ INVE opened at $16.19 on Monday. Identiv has a twelve month low of $10.59 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 million, a PE ratio of -1,619.00 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.07.
In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 116,875 shares of company stock worth $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Identiv in the second quarter worth $251,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Identiv by 612.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Identiv by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Identiv by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
About Identiv (Get Rating)
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
