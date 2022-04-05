Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Clarus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.79.

Shares of CRXT stock opened at $1.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. On average, analysts predict that Clarus Therapeutics will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

