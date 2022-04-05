Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised Evolution Petroleum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN EPM opened at $7.37 on Monday. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $248.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Evolution Petroleum had a negative net margin of 8.88% and a positive return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $22.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 million. On average, analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Evolution Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.60%.

In other Evolution Petroleum news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,125,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 769.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 191,829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 169,756 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Evolution Petroleum (Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

