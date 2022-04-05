ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 28 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 42 price objective on ABB in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group set a CHF 35 price target on ABB in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 41 price target on ABB in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 37 price objective on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 1 year low of CHF 21.65 and a 1 year high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

