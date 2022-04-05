Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 454,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 271,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNP. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 562,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 426,312 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 38.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.24. The firm has a market cap of $172.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.12. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.29.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

