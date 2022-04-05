ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,562,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after buying an additional 101,476 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after buying an additional 21,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.87. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.23.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoGen Profile (Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

