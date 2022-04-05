ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,628 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.23. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

