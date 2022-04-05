Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,890 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 823,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 55,254 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 490,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 117,128 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 306,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 249,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 237,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMT opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

