Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,568 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magnite during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,325,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,275,000 after purchasing an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 7,162,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Magnite by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Magnite in the third quarter worth $7,607,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

MGNI stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -473.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.