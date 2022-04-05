Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the third quarter valued at $444,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 10.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV stock opened at $9.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.36. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund (Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.