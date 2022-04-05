Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NXN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.0345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.