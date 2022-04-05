Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,734 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 268.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NXN opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.95. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $14.50.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile (Get Rating)
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
