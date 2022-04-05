Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRON. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cronos Group stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.26). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 214.92%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cronos Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.54 to $3.24 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.55.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

