TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Increased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.06% of TechTarget worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the third quarter worth $10,582,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $309,521,000 after buying an additional 116,071 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TechTarget by 169.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,422,000 after buying an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 134.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 65,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TechTarget by 43.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,431,000 after buying an additional 60,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $372,412.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TTGT stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8,276,000.00 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.57.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

