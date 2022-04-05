New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 504.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny during the third quarter worth $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 19.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $49.49 on Tuesday. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $68.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.99, a PEG ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $391,426.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,686 shares of company stock valued at $19,075,838. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

