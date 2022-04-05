New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 2,450 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of TimkenSteel worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 709.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,402,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.86. TimkenSteel Co. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $24.10.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

