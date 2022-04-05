New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 1,400 Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Green Plains worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 11.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 180.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.13. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $802.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

