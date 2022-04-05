Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bankshares from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Invesque stock opened at C$1.38 on Monday. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.61 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

In other Invesque news, Director Scott White sold 46,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total value of C$107,431.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 366,155 shares in the company, valued at C$847,074.69.

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

