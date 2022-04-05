Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

TSE SVM opened at C$4.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.88. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.95 and a 52-week high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of C$821.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.