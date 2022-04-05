Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adocia (OTCMKTS:ADOCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Adocia SAS is a biotechnology company which is engaged in the development of insulin therapy. The Company develops a BioChaperone platform used for therapeutic protein delivery in regenerative medicine and chronic disease. Adocia SAS is based in Lyon, France. “
OTCMKTS ADOCY opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Adocia has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.80.
Adocia SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops formulations of pre-approved therapeutic proteins and peptides for the treatment of diabetes and other metabolic diseases. The company's proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed and developed to enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adocia (ADOCY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adocia (ADOCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adocia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adocia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.