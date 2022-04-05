1,700 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 71.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $76.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.53. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

In other news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

