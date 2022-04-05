Kestra Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,646 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at $291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MGU opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%.

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

