Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 2,283 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in MasTec by 3.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.85 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

