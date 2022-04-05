Kestra Advisory Services LLC Invests $217,000 in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,620 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Smith-Midland as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 47.7% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 57,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith-Midland alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMID opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $100.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.02. Smith-Midland Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.