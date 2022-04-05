Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,480 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,370,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after purchasing an additional 322,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 884.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 335,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 301,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after buying an additional 292,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

