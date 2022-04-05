Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 15.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after purchasing an additional 360,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Timken by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Timken by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,627,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 14,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $59.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.62. The Timken Company has a one year low of $58.41 and a one year high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

