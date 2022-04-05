StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

MBCN stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $147.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBCN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 30.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

