Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) PT Lowered to $5.00

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shapeways from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Shapeways from $12.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

NYSE SHPW opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.97. Shapeways has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $12.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHPW. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,775,000. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Shapeways by 1,133.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 629,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 578,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

