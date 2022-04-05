Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
BLIN stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bridgeline Digital (BLIN)
- What To Expect From Q1 2022 Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: BAD investments: Betting, Alcohol and Drug Stocks
- GameStop: Potential New Share Price, Same Meme Stock
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.