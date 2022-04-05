Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgeline Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

BLIN stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Bridgeline Digital has a 1 year low of $1.54 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64.

Bridgeline Digital ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.13. Bridgeline Digital had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLIN. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 8.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 92.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 535.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 136,032 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

