StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a market cap of $147.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.77.

Middlefield Banc ( NASDAQ:MBCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middlefield Banc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 57,387 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Middlefield Banc by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

