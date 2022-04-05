LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.10.

LYTS opened at $6.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67. LSI Industries has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $164.65 million, a PE ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in LSI Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,898 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

