StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.99 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter.

In related news, President Naeem Ghauri sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

